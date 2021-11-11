Santa Fe thanks vets on Veterans Day

Kami Morton is a pretty normal fifth-grader at Santa Fe Middle School. She goes to school everyday, and gets there on time. Thursday, however, was not a normal day for her — she got the opportunity to spend time with her father Thomas.

And show her peers one of the reasons she is proud of her dad. Thomas is currently serving in the Air Force. He works in supply.

"I maintain our parts for planes and inventory. I do a lot of logistics," he said.

He, along with a few other active military and veterans, were at the school on a brisk November morning to welcome students to school. Some students, in turn, gave thank you cards and hand shakes on their way into school on Veterans Day.

They were invited by the school to come by for Veterans Day. School administration made the ask via emails and social media posts — encouraging veterans to greet students at the main entrance of the school.

"I am here for my daughter," Thomas Morton said. "She asked her teacher if I could come.

He called the experience of welcoming students to the building fun.

"Getting all these (notes, drawings of thank you), is amazing," Thomas Morton said.

Veteran's Day was added to the curriculum for the day at the school.

Within USD 373 schools there are 14 active staff who are veterans along with three substitute teachers. There are also 16 veterans among retired staff, and one board of education member who served. The district hosted a luncheon for staff later in the day.