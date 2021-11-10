NHS expands T.O.C. with girls event, adds middle school team

Newton schools will be offering more opportunities for female wrestlers this winter — starting with an addition to the annual Tournament of Champions.

"We have eight teams committed," said Brian Becker, activity director of Newton High School. "We have a team from Texas, a team from Colorado and five teams from Kansas."

The girls tournament will operate a little differently than the boys — teams will compete in a dual format rather than individuals in a bracketed format.

But like the boys tournament, competition will be strong.

"Many [of the teams] are top finishers in their states last year," Becker said. "... It will be really good competition."

The girls tournament will be on Thursday, Jan. 13. 2022 with the Board of Education approving early release of students and school staff for the tournament. The plan is to start wrestling at 1 p.m.

The traditional boys tournament, considered one of the best high school tournaments in the state, is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 and conclude Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. There are 32 teams committed.

That's not the only expansion of the sport, however, approved by the Board of Education this week. Come January there will be a middle school girls wrestling team.

"I know it is late in the game, but I like providing an opportunity for our girls that they would not have had otherwise," said Mallory Morton, president of the board of education.

Becker said he learned this month there are five middle schools in the area that are launching programs this season — Clearwater, Wellington, Haysville West and Abilene. Those schools are planning a January/February season — after the traditional middle school girls basketball season ends. The schools use a split schedule — girls basketball and boys wrestling in November and December followed by boys basketball and girls wrestling in January.

"We currently have two girls participating with the boys, but an additional eight to 10 that were interested but did not want to wrestle against boys competition," Becker wrote in a memo to the board of education.

Without a middle school team, those girls choices are to wrestle the fall boys season against boys or to join a wrestling club that operates outside of the school system.

"I want to see our high school program to grow, and have been advocating [for this]," Becker said.

The additional expenses for this year will be travel expenses for the team, estimated at $1,250, and possibly about $500 for workers to host an event if the school chooses to do so.

John Werner, current junior high wrestling coach for Newton, has volunteered to coach the girls program for free this season to get the program started.

If the program continues forward, adding a Head MS Girls Wrestling and an Assistant Girls Wrestling position on the supplemental salary s would add costs of $3,119 to $3,728 for the head position and $2,616 to $3,127 for the assistant position in the future.

"It is the fastest growing high school sport ... girls wrestling," said Matt Treaster, board of education member. Treaster is a former NCAA Div. I wrestler and organizer of the Newton Wrestling Club.