County recovering from flooding in Law Enforcement Center

Following a water event in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center last week, it is likely that carpeting will have to be replaced. It is unknown what else will need to be repaired as mitigation efforts move forward.

The hallway and area affected currently has about 20 air circulation fans within it that run 24 hours a day in an attempt to dry out the area.

"We have contracted with NCRI out of Wichita to come in and do removal, cleaning, drying and mold mitigation," Swartzendruber said. "... We might be looking at having to remove all of the carpet in that part of the building."

Swartzendruber said there were multiple causes to the flood that occurred.

"One thing we are looking at is a malfunctioning toilet valve that allowed a toilet to be in flush mode constantly," Swartzendruber said. "We are also looking into the lift station there to see why the lift station was not handling that quantity of water. There could be warranty related items, if not, it could be an insurance claims."

The toilet in question is on on the other side of the wall from the lift station, in an ADA bathroom designed for single person use. The lift station was installed as part of a renovation to the building last year.

Suzanne Loomis, director of public works for the city of Newton, said Nov. 9 that "items needed to be removed" from the plumbing after being flushed down a toilet in the building by someone who does not work in the building.

There was about two to three inches of water in the west hallway of the basement of the Law Enforcement Center, which triggered a submersible pump at the end of the hallway. That pump pushed water out of the basement and onto Seventh Street in front of the building.

As part of the mitgiation efforts, trim along the floor of drywall walls has been removed and holes drilled in the walls to allow for the testing of mold.

"Most of the walls are block. Where there are drywall walls we are monitoring to see if we need to do anything. The hope is that we will not need too," Swartzendruber said.

Cost of the event is unknown.

"It is one of those things. We do not know what it is going to cost, the mitigation of this," Swartzendruber said. "We have put in brand new carpet and just remodeled the building. We need to keep it in that condition from this point forward."