City may serve up tennis court project next year

The timing of Norm Oeding approaching the Newton City Commission on behalf of his group of friends who enjoy a twice weekly tennis games was impeccable, to say the least.

His discussion of the state of tennis courts in Newton, and the perceived need of improvements, opened the door for director of public works to announce that the city is planning a project in Athletic Park.

"We do have it on our list of things to get estimates on this year, to have work done to the courts at Athletic Park," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works. "Depending on how estimates fall and the budget will dictate what we are able to do there."

That was music to Oeding's ears. His group has a bit of a hierarchy in selecting a place to play. They start at Bethel College, but if those courts are in use by students or the college teams, they look elsewhere. The next spot on the list is Newton High School — and those courts are really busy. They host not only high school team practices, meets and tournaments, but also middle school team activities.

If they have to, the group heads to Athletic Park — courts that Oeding and his group believe need some work to make them truly playable.

"There is one half-way descent court at Athletic Park," Oeding said. "One of the courts has an area that needs patched and is a trip area. The one court that we do play on, it has a post holding a net up and that post needs some work. All of the chain link fence around the courts at Athletic Park, it is like someone put the fence up and walked away from it years ago."

Oeding said those courts are the only playable courts left in town when Newton High School and Bethel College are busy .

"I don't know that I would resurface those at this time, but they need a little work," Oeding said.

Courts at Roosevelt Park, the site of the old Roosevelt Elementary School, have fallen into a state of disrepair. They are the only courts south of the train tracks.

"It looks to me like it should just be ripped up and hauled off. It is not going to be played on, it is dangerous. It is a safety hazard," Oeding said. "I don't know how it got like this, and how it stays like this."

The public building commission and city are looking at Roosevelt — though it is unclear what the future is at that facility.

"There has been discussion [on Roosevelt Park] about trying to work in pickleball. We have had some discussion with the [Newton Recreation Commission] about that," Loomis said. "No decisions have been made, that is just the discussion thus far. As you know, we do not have money in the budget for new courts anywhere at this time.The reason that has not been on our list is the decision made many years ago."

That decision was made when the Public Building Commission was created about 15 years ago. The formation of the PBC led to the renovation of Fischer Field, and has allowed for renovations to multiple recreational facilities throughout the city since.

The discussion leading up to the formation of the PBC included representatives of the city, Newton Recreation Commission, the school district and Bethel College.

"At that time the decision was made that Bethel College and the school district would handle tennis courts, and they would schedule the tennis functions at those facilities," Loomis said. "... I am sure that is why they are juggling the junior high at the high school tennis courts."

The Newton Recreation Commission hosts a youth tennis camp on an almost annual basis, that camp is conducted at Bethel College.

Oeding believes a youth program could grow with additional facilities.

"I do believe there will be more players, and more families playing and kids playing, should they have that opportunity to walk to a court" Oeding said.