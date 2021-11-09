COVID testing website changes, sites remains open

The one constant with COVID-19 and prevention efforts since the pandemic began is change. Things change constantly, and sometimes quickly.

One week ago Lynette Redington reported working with KDHE to keep a free testing site open at the Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops on SE 36th as KDHE announced a shortage of funds for testing could mean changes.

It would appear that the site will remain open, and that KDHE is taking over the contract with WellHealth that offers testing.

"We have learned of the state changing the website of gogettested.com for folks to find the testing site," Redington said. "They have created a new site called knowbeforeyougoks.com. This will be all of the community partners and the site at the Chisholm Trail that KDHE will be taking on to supervise."

She said it is not known how long free testing will be available.

"They did not give us a time frame on that," Redington said. "With them taking over the website and taking on the management of WellHealth, I believe we will have it around for a while."

The map at knowbeforeyougoks.com. shows three sites in Harvey County: Hesston Drug, Harvey Drug and the Chisholm Trail Mall site.

According to the site, an appointment is not required at the Chisholm Trail site. For Hesston Drug, the site refers users to https://www.hesstonpharmacy.com. For Harvey Drug, users are refers users to https://www.harveydrug.com/

Since the pandemic began, 22,061 county residents have been tested at the public testing site, 256 of those last week. A total of 48,365 PCR tests have been administered at the site, with 785 last week.

As of Monday, 5,185 cases have been found in county residents — that number changed on Tuesday.

"I can share with you that this morning we have had 12 new cases come in," Redington said. "A lot of these cases are due to household spread. It is very difficult to keep COVID from spreading within households."

As of Monday 76 new cases were reported in the last week, with 61 active cases reported Monday. There have been 87 deaths of county residents.