Vaccine mandate affecting Newton Head Start staff

Federal mandates are forcing the hands of some local governmental agencies as they deal with employees and COVID-19 vaccinations.

For example, in Newton USD 373, Head Start teachers and staff are required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get vaccinated or document an exemption based on religion or the American Disability Act.

"We have some staff that have objected and voiced they have concerns and no interest in getting vaccinated," Van Ranken said. "They want to know our position. As with any federal program, Our position is somewhat irrelevant."

Head Start is a federally funded program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.

At Cooper Early Education Center, Head Start serves families with children ages 3 through 5 (must be 3 or 4 by August 31) living within Harvey County.

Head Start staff have been required, by the federal government, to get the shot, according to Newton USD 373 Superintendent Fred VanRankin.

"In consultation with other Head Start programs from across the state, KASB legal counsel, and USD 373 legal counsel, we have little choice as a district to comply with this mandate from the federal government," Van Ranken said.

Not complying, he said, could mean a loss of funding for the program. Should that occurr, the program would shut down. The district is up for the renewal of federal grants, which operate on a five year cycle, next year.

"There has not been very much guidance on this, and that is one of my frustration," Van Ranken said.

Currently there are 164 students served by the Head Start program.

Sara Livesay, principal at Cooper, said the program could not continue if the district fired staff that have voiced protests to vaccinations. More than half of the licensed teaching staff has told her they will not get vaccinated.

Vaccinations for children ages 5 through 12 could start in Harvey County this week — according to the Health Department, 800 doses are enroute to the county for that purpose. However, the children in the Head Start program are younger than that age group and not eligible for vaccinations.

There is a risk the district could lose federal funding, however, that is unclear.

"That is something I have asked about and that is unclear," Van Ranken said. ".... When this first came out, we were told we would not have to worry about this. A week later we were told we would ... My position is we allow exemptions that are allowable."

There are exemptions for religious objections and for American Disablities Act concerns.

"i don't think we can fight the federal government, but there is an avenue [employees] can take," said board member Luke Edwards.

"I would strongly encourage staff members to look at those exemptions," Morton said. "... I am personally not in favor, and will not support termination of someone who does not take the vaccine."

The board did not vote, but reached a consensus that by January Head Start staff provide written notification of exemption or proof of vaccination.

"Not a single person up here wants to see someone let go because of this. ... There is no easy way around this," Edwards said.