What's in Harvey County water?

Related story: Report allows Kansas residents to see what contaminants are in their drinking water

The Environmental Working Group recently released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country. Here are findings for cities in Harvey County:

Newton

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 25 contaminants found, 14 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 5.35 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 6.09 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 3 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 3.84 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Chromium (hexavalent): .797 ppb, guideline .02 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.79 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 6.49 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 1.39 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 3.97 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Haloacetic acids (HAA9): 6.06 ppb, guideline .06 ppb, no legal limit.

Nitrate: 3.88 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Radium, combined (-226 & -228): 1.30 pCi/L, guideline .05 pCi/L, legal limit 5 pCi/L

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 19.4 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Trichloroacetic acid: .411 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Others found: Barium, Chlorate, Chromium (total), Fluoride, Manganese, Molybdenum, Monobromoacetic acid, Monochloroacetic acid, Selenium, Strontium, Vanadium

North Newton

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 18 contaminants found, 10 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 4.25 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 4.15 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 2.38 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 2.18 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.38 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 4.83 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: .635 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 1.85 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Nitrate: 6.5 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 13.4 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Aluminum, Atrazine, Barium, Chromium (total), Fluoride, Manganese, Monobromoacetic acid, Selenium

Halstead

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of nine contaminants found, eight exceeded EWG Health Guidelines.

Contaminants found that exceeded EWG guidlines included:

Bromodichloromethane: 4.22 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 2.72 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 2.10 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.63 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 5.18 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 1.15 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 3.08 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 14.1 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Monobromoacetic acid

Hesston

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 15 contaminants found, nine exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 5.50 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: .768 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 1.58 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: .832 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 1.73 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Nitrate: 2.59 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Radium, combined (-226 & -228): 0.80 pCi/L, guideline .05 pCi/L, legal limit 5 pCi/L

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 3.87 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Atrazine, Barium, Chloroform, Chromium (total), Fluoride, Monobromoacetic acid, Selenium

Sedgwick

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 13contaminants found, nine exceeded EWG health guidelines

Bromodichloromethane: 4.02 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 2.05 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 2.03 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.73 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 4.57 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: 1.19 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 3.88 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Haloacetic acids (HAA9): 4.78 ppb, guideline .06 ppb, no legal limit.

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 12.7 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Manganese, Monobromoacetic acid, Monochloroacetic acid, Trichloroacetic acid

Burrton

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 14 contaminants found, 10 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 1.05 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 2.23 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 1.04 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 1.6 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.15 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 2.52 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: .607 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 7.67 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Nitrate: 3.39 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 7.4 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others: Atrazine, Barium, Chromium (total), Manganese

Walton

For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by this water utility was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards.

Out of 25 contaminants found, 14 exceeded EWG health guidelines

Arsenic: 3.35 ppb, guideline .004 ppb, legal limit 10 ppb.

Bromodichloromethane: 2.05 ppb, guideline 0.06 ppb, no legal limit

Bromoform: 1.45 ppb, guideline .5 ppb, no legal limit

Chloroform: 1.10 ppb, guidline .4 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromoacetic acid: 1.15 ppb, guideline .04 ppb, no legal limit

Dibromochloromethane: 2.50 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, no legal limit

Dichloroacetic acid: .940 ppb, guideline .2 ppb, no legal limit

Haloacetic acids (HAA5): 1.20 ppb, guideline .1 ppb, legal limit 60 ppb

Nitrate: 3.38 ppm, guideline .14 ppm, legal limit 10 ppm

Radium, combined (-226 & -228): .40 pCi/L, guideline .05 pCi/L, legal limit 5 pCi/L

Total trihalomethanes (TTHMs): 7.05 ppb, guideline .15 ppb, legal limit 80 ppb

Others found: Aluminum, Atrazine, Barium, Chromium (total), Monobromoacetic acid, Selenium, Trichloroacetic acid