City to review noise ordinance proposal

About a month ago, Char DeSmith Foth, approached the city commission with a problem she was having with one of her neighbors — loud music.

"The noise problem is music that is being played so loud that it can be heard in every room of my house," Foth said.

Mostly occurring in "late afternoon and evening," it has been heard late at night as well. Her neighbor has two "large" speakers attached to her neighbor's back porch, about 35 feet from her house.

"We hear music throughout our entire house," Foth said. "Even with our [television] on, we hear music."

She has called the police, but they have not been able to help. Foth said officers are unable to do much because of the wording of Newton's current noise ordinance. That ordinance prohibits the use of sound devices that can be heard beyond property lines at night. It also limits sound devices used in vehicles.

The commission reviewed the ordinance on file Oct. 26 — and instructed city staff to bring a new ordinance with changes back for review.

That review will be Nov. 9.

Before the commission will be two proposed changes. — Defining a violation as when the noise can be heard 50 feet beyond a residential property line. Currently, the City Code defines a violation in instances in which the sound can be heard merely outside of the residential property line.

"I would submit that this revision provides a practical threshold for determining what should or should not be considered a violation," wrote Chris Towle, city legal counsel in a memo to the commission. "As to fact patterns in which a citizen is disturbed inside of their residence by sound produced by a neighboring property, the 50-foot distance allowance would likely be exceeded."

The other major change provides a new regulation that is applicable 24-hours per day, and goes beyond sound produced by Sound Producing Devices in residential areas and sound emitting from a vehicle.

The current city ordinance has been active since 1998, and limits the use of a "musical playing device" in residential properties between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. that can be heard outside the property line. There are also rules for vehicles — sound generating devices should not be heard beyond 50 feet.

The proposed new ordinance does contain some exemptions — activities an approved part of a public activity, such as parades, fireworks, sports events, festivals, musical productions and other activities which have the approval of local, state or federal governmental entities; activity related to the conduct of any business, commercial or industrial enterprise; the "normal and customary engine noises" produced by a vehicle that is otherwise being lawfully operated; and "the normal and customary noises" produced by machinery or equipment used for the repair or clean up of property damage.