Business Buzz

Kansan Staff

Carbajal featured in regional magazine

Wichita Real Producers highlighted Alex Carbajal, Newton, as the subject of the magazine’s October “Celebrating Leaders Spotlight.”

Carbajal, a 2002 graduate of Bethel College, started his career in real estate as an intern at RE/MAX Associates. He now owns the agency which operates out of 500 Main Place in downtown Newton. The agency has sold more homes than any other agency in Harvey County the past two years.

Treasurer to host unclaimed property search at Moundridge Public Library

For some, a trip to the library is like a treasure hunt. One never knows what they might find.

Nov. 10 that treasure hunt can turn up cash at the Moundridge Public Library when Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will host an unclaimed property search on from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about one in 10 people have money held by state governments or treasuries within the United States. Examples of unclaimed property include security deposits, uncashed dividends, uncashed paychecks, refunds, insurance claims that need paid out, and customer overpayments.

This is a free service provided by the State Treasurer’s Office. Any website requesting credit card information or offering to find property for a fee is not the official website of the State Treasurer.

Kansans can search for unclaimed property anytime by visiting www.kansascash.ks.gov.

The Moundridge Public Library is located at 220 S. Christian Ave., Moundridge.

Evergy announces quarterly results

Evergy, Inc. recently announced third quarter 2021 earnings of $449 million, or $1.95 per share, compared with earnings of $365 million, or $1.60 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Evergy’s adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $455 million and $1.98 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $393 million and $1.73 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) are reconciled to GAAP earnings in the financial table included in this release.

Third quarter earnings per share were driven higher primarily by higher retail sales from warmer weather, increased transmission margin, higher other income, and lower income tax expense, partially offset by a decrease in weather-normalized demand.

“We continue to execute on all elements of our strategy, including investment in energy infrastructure and disciplined cost management. This execution and favorable sales in the third quarter, driven primarily by warm weather, have allowed us to raise and narrow our 2021 adjusted earnings guidance range to $3.50 to $3.60 per share from $3.20 to $3.40. We are also increasing our fourth quarter dividend by seven percent, reflecting confidence in the outlook of our business.” said David Campbell, Evergy president and chief executive officer. “As we look ahead, we will remain focused on executing our strategy and delivering benefits to all of our stakeholders.”