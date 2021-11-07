A century-old mystery solved leads to St. Mary Cemetery

In St. Mary's Cemetery on East First Street there lies an infant child in an unmarked grave — a child who died less than 24 hours after being baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church in 1920.

Baby Manuel Jacinto Machado has been at the center of a family mystery for much of the 101 years he has rested in Newton — half a continent away from the rest of his family.

"Part of the family 'lore' was a mysterious death, somewhere 'in the mid west' that 'grandma never spoke about,'" said Katherine M. Gulley, a genealogist who researched the Machado family tree. "The mystery was whispered about and revolved around the death of a baby who was buried somewhere when the family was traveling by train across the country, from Ellis Island to California."

Some family members told Gulley the baby could have been born while the family was in the Azores — though his name was not on ship manifests. Others said they thought he was born on Ellis Island. Others said there was a baby buried "in the mid-west" and "maybe Nebraska."

That mystery swirled for years — fueled by the intense pain the short time Laurentina Machado spent in Newton in 1920 caused.

"Leaving a child, alone in an unknown place was very difficult for her," Gulley said. "She did go on to have many other children, but this one brought heartache. The older children, now long gone, had vague memories of the experience and that's where the family lore came from."

The mystery was solved when Gulley found the Nov. 9, 1920, Evening Kansan Republican on newspapers.com. A story, "Passengers had to fumigated" was the first clue that began to unravel it all. A reference to Antonio Machado, Manuel's father, appears in the story.

The family tree begins in the Azores, Portugal. It is there that the story of Manuel Machado begins as well.

The family of Antonio and Laurentina Machado spent about 10 months in the Azores visiting relatives in 1919 before returning home to California. That trip home included traveling by train on the Santa Fe Railroad, passing through Newton.

According to the Evening Kansan Republican, The four youngest children of the family broke out with measles while on the train. The family was removed from the train and children hospitalized at Axtell Hospital. The train was fumigated.

According to Gulley, that article in the Kansan, found on newspapers.com, is what helped begin to piece together the pieces and solve the family mystery.

"I had searched and searched, and three weeks ago hit paydirt with a newspaper article from the Kansan, about a family being removed from a Santa Fe Train on November 8, 1920," Gulley said. "Following newspaper reports from there, it was learned that the mother - Mrs. Antonio Laurentina Machado, gave birth to a baby boy the following day - Nov. 9."

The children removed from the train recovered, and the family started preparing to return home. They planned to leave on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day. However, Manuel died that morning — one day after his baptism.

A "stand in" served as godmother, Miss Jo Conway.

"She appears often in [The Kansan] at that time - a real angel of Newton in the 1920's," Gulley said. "I've researched her family tree and am trying to find descendants of her family."

Plans to board the train were extended by 24 hours and a funeral planned.

Antonio, who worked for a dairy in California, lacked the money for a full burial. The family was also half a continent away from home. People from St. Mary Catholic Church provided a layette for the burial and helped the family with expenses during their stay.

Baby Manuel Jacinto Machado was buried in an unmarked grave at St. Mary Cemetery on Nov. 26, 1920. The family left for home later that day.

The Machados went on to have more children — 14 all together, with 12 of them reaching adulthood. The last surviving child, Alice Mae Machado Mendes, died in 2020. The Machados have no fewer than 175 direct descendants.

Just more than 100 years later, Manuel's grave has been located and record of baptism found with the help of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Cemetery.

"Sharon Jaso at the cemetery and Marcia Mathews at the church responded immediately to my inquiries, and immediately went to work to search for records; found them; and, sent them to me,'' Gulley said.

Gulley and some family members plan to visit Thanksgiving weekend, placing a tombstone on Manuel's grave.

"He's been alone there for 101 years on Nov. 26. That's long enough," Gulley said.

St. Mary Church's Thanksgiving Day mass at 8 a.m. Nov. 25 will be said for Manuel Machado.