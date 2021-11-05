Water fills portion of LEO center basement

Kansan Staff

At about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3 a juvenile intake worker for Community Corrections called 911, reporting hearing an "alarm" from the "lift closet" that sits next to the intake office in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center at 120 E. Seventh Street.

Minutes later, the sheriff was called as the hallway under the sheriff's department was filled with water. The hallway was flooding, about two inches of water covered the floor.

Maintenance workers from Harvey County responded, working to find the source of the water flow and find a way to get the water out of the building.

Water was coming up through a lift station installed during a recent building renovation that occurred during 2019 and 2020. Water filled the hallway, from east to to west, and was discharged directly to the street by sump pump installed at the end of the hallway.

The water backed up into a common area of the law enforcement center, entering public bathrooms to the east of the hallway.

Maintenance workers were on scene until about 3 a.m. Nov. 4. The morning of Nov. 4 the hallway was filled with fans in an attempt to dry out the hallway and areas affected by the rising water.

A cause of the water event is not known. It is under investigation.

Damage estimates are not yet available. There will be testing performed for mold growth over the course of the next several months.