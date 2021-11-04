Arboretum concert series returns

Special to the Kansan

Moors & McCumber will return to the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains' Prairie Window Concert Series at 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

The concert will take place in the Prairie Pavilion at the Arboretum overlooking the lake.

Attendees are encouraged to consult the PWCS COVID-19 protocol before purchasing tickets. Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/moors-mccumber-2/ or by calling (620) 327-8127. Cost of tickets is $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission to cultivate transformative relationships between people and the land.

Moors and McCumber create that rare chemistry that happens when two gifted singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists perfectly complement each other’s strengths, a modern day version of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

A vocal harmony duo fifteen years in the making, Moors & McCumber have done more than just endear themselves to fans – they’ve built a genuine community. Bridging the gap between classic folk rock and present day Americana, they write heartfelt songs directly inspired by life’s experiences. With their latest record, 2021’s ‘Survival,’ they have created some of their most compelling work to date.

The sound of Moors & McCumber is adventurous, eclectic, and endlessly creative. Borrowing from rock, pop, blues, folk, and world music, the two multi-instrumentalists defy common logic and embrace spontaneity to bring their stories and songs to life. Their strong vocal harmonies and unconventional instrumentation combine to create a mesmerizing experience. At the center of it all is their evocative songwriting.

In addition to acoustic music, this concert will feature savory and sweet food options for sale during intermission, with a menu provided by Crust & Crumb Company.

The Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, Kansas is a 29-acre arboretum owned by Hesston College.