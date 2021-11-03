Harvey County unemployment below state, national rates

During his administrator's report Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator for Harvey County, had some good news for the commission this week.

The Harvey County unemployment rate is below both state and national rates — and the county rate is relatively low in the region as well.

"The Harvey County unemployment rate is 3.2 percent. The state of Kansas is 3.9 and the United Sates is 4.9 percent," Swartzendruber said.

That puts Harvey County ahead of Sedgwick County (4.9 percent) but behind McPherson County (2.9 percent) in the region. Reno County stands at 3.5 percent and Butler County 3.7 percent.

At the state level, the rate is well below the 6.1 percent in September 2020.

This news comes as employers have been struggling to hire — help wanted signs seem to be everywhere. According to a Harvey County Economic Development Council report to the commission this week, one of the county's largest employers — Excel Industries of Hesston, has increased the company workforce to 635 employees, and has 40 positions open awaiting someone to fill them with a starting wage of more than $15 an hour.

Martin Machine is seeking 10 employees as the company has moved 12 hour days to keep up with demand for their product while an expansion at Park Aerospace as expanded to 114 employees — with planned expansion in 2022 when an expansion project is expected to be complete.

This comes in the midst of the EDC opening up relationships with companies who are making site visits to evaluate the county for possible expansions.

That mirrors state trends, where new jobs were created in September despite a slight increase to the unemployment rate when compared to the month of August.

“Kansas employers continued adding jobs in September," said Secretary Amber Shultz. . "The strongest growth this month was seen in trade, transportation and utilities which has already surpassed pre-pandemic employment levels in the state."

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 1,900 from August. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 1,100 from the previous month, while government increased by 800.

“September estimates indicate that total nonfarm jobs have increased for the fourth consecutive month in Kansas,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “Employers have added 16,800 jobs over the past four months, led by growth in trade, transportation and utilities as well as continued recovery in government, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality jobs."

Since September 2020, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 32,200. This change is due to an increase of 28,000 private sector jobs and 4,200 government jobs.