Harvey County working to keep testing sites as state funds drain

Some COVID-19 testing will no longer be funded by the state at the end of the month, but public health officials say Kansans will still have access to other free testing options.

"The state did give us a very brief update on this," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department. "I asked, specifically, about our WellHealth testing at the [Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops]. The state is taking over that contract. They want to have at least one free PCR testing site in each county."

She did not, she said, get confirmation that the site is on the list for the state to take over. KDHE is also pursing partnerships with Harvey Drug and Hesston Pharmacy, which have been providing testing as well.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is discontinuing its reimbursements for some surveillance testing at seven contract laboratories at the end of the month, said agency spokesperson Matt Lara. Those laboratories include Wichita State University.

In Harvey County, there have been 47,580 PCR tests administered, 781 of those in the last week of October. The current two-week percent positivity rate stands at 9.2%, an increase of 1.4 percent over the previous week.

To date, 5,109 cases of the virus have been found in the county, with 98 coming in the last week of October. Of those cases found, 4,917 people have recovered — 118 in the last week of October.

The state's unified testing strategy was announced amid last year's fall surge with a goal of doubling the amount of testing by the end of 2020. Kansas used about $58 million of federal funds to help reimburse commercial and university laboratories, Lara said.

Testing contracts had originally been scheduled through the end of the calendar year. The budget was based in part on the lower demand for testing once vaccines became available.

"Over the spring and summer, when things really calmed down, as we're looking at budgeting, we took those lower testing rates into consideration," Lara said. "We believed that those would remain. Little did we know that on the horizon was the delta variant."

The highly contagious delta variant fueled a late summer surge that ate up the state's budget. Kansas went from about 2,000 tests per week in June to about 20,000 per week in September, Lara said.

KDHE has a map with information on free test sites available online at knowbeforeyougoks.com. As of Nov. 2, all three Harvey County sites were still listed.

In Harvey County the active case number now stands at 108, according to numbers released Nov. 1. On Nov. 2 Redington added "at least seven" to that total from overnight numbers.

While that active case number is up, she did have some good news to report this week.

"At this time we are at one individual that is in the hospital with Covid. That is a wonderful miracle for us at this point in time" Redington said.

The number of hospitalized county residents has not been that low in months. There were no new hospitalizations reported in the previous week.

"There is still a lot of Covid out there," Redington said. "It is the Delta variant, and there are different strains for the Delta variant, but they are calling it all just one Delta variant at this point."

As of Nov. 1, there have been 62 variant cases reported in Harvey County — with 11 of them coming in the most recent week.

During that week four more Covid deaths were added in the county, pushing the total deaths to 84.

The vaccination rate for the county currently stands at 560.9 per 1,000 people — 662.2 per 1,000 people for those age 12 and older.

— Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal, contributed to this report