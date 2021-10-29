Newton reviewing noise ordinance

Char DeSmith Foth, approached the city commission with a problem during the first meeting of October.

She has a problem with one of her neighbors — loud music.

"The noise problem is music that is being played so loud that it can be heard in every room of my house," Foth said.

Mostly occurring in "late afternoon and evening," it has been heard late at night as well. Her neighbor has two "large" speakers attached to her neighbor's back porch, about 35 feet from her house.

"We hear music throughout our entire house," Foth said. "Even with our [television] on, we hear music."

She has called the police, but they have not been able to help. Foth said officers are unable to do much because of the wording of Newton's current noise ordinance. That ordinance prohibits the use of sound devices that can be heard beyond property lines at night. It also limits sound devices used in vehicles.

"This should not be happening to us, or any citizen of Newton. We deserve to have peace and quiet in our own homes," Foth said.

This is not a new issue — resident Kay Self told the city commission she brought this issue before the commission more than 20 years ago. She did not really get results, or satisfaction at that time.

"I sat there impressed that you listened, because 20 years ago, they did not," Self said. "I stood at this podium 20 years ago and I had a concern. .... I dreaded weekends, as I would round the corner to go to my house, my neighbors had everything going. Because I worked second shift, I would get home between 12:15 and 12:30. Not only the noise from their patio, but they would have a light on that shone directly into my bedroom window."

This year, however, the commission did take a look. They instructed city staff to research the current ordinance and look at alternatives.

Tuesday the commission discussed possible changes to the noise ordinance, though did not settle on a solution. The current noise ordinance only applies to noise between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The Commission directed staff to bring back suggested changes based loosely on Wichita’s ordinance, which has provisions that apply 24 hour a day.

The current city ordinance has been active since 1998, and limits the use of a "musical playing device" in residential properties between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. that can be heard outside the property line. There are also rules for vehicles — sound generating devices should not be heard beyond 50 feet.

"The role of the city commission to create city-wide legislation, and not to focus in too much on the individual controversies," said Chris Tolle, city attorney.

That means the hours can expanded, or definitions changed in the ordinance.

"This type of ordinance carries a lot of discretion for the officer that is on the street, the prosecutor that is charging out the case," Tolle said. "This is not a DUI case where you have a mandatory arrest or you have to file charges. Typically, the officers on the street try and solve problems with this kind of issue."

That discretion struck a chord with commissioner Clint McBroom, who said that is needed. Citing the example of an outdoor church service, which would be over in a hour and likely not a regular occurrance.

Mayor Richard Stinnett questioned as to if Wichita, and Newton, has gone far enough with ordinances, citing other noise issues — like working on cars late at night or using chainsaws should be considered.

He wondered if limiting the ordinance to "sound making devices" would limit it to electronics.

"I think if we hone in on one, I think we need to look at noise pollution as a whole," Stinnett said.

City staff will craft example ordinances for the commission to review at a future meeting.