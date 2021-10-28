Library Happenings

Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916 www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Library Hours:

Mon-Tues, Thurs: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wed, Fri-Sat: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Technology Help: Nathan, NPL's IT Supervisor, is available to answer questions and troubleshoot technology issues. Visit during Tech Help Open Hours, Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m., or contact the Library to request help or set up an appointment at another time.

Harvey County Tech Enthusiasts: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Nov. 2. Meet with other tech enthusiasts to share tips, tricks and info about the latest developments in technology-related fields.

Mystery Lovers Book Club: 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Read and discuss “Home Before Dark,” by Riley Sager. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

KanCare/Medicaid Help: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5. GraceMed’s Mayra Mauricio Rosales and Esther Epp of the Kansas Division of Health Care Finance will be at the library to answer questions about Medicaid/KanCare, and assist with enrollment, first and third Fridays of each month.

Teen Breakfast Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 6. Teens and tweens, join a discussion of “Blended,” by Sharon Draper, with breakfast goodies. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Monthly Tech Talk: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. IT supervisor Nathan Carr revisits some of his tech talk topics of years past. This month: “Free Software and Money-Saving Sites.” Join via Zoom, or watch live on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Start Playing D&D: 3-6 p.m. Nov. 13. Roll With It and Newton Public Library are hosting a public Dungeons & Dragons tabletop gaming session for teens and adults. No experience necessary!

Cahokia Mounds and Ripples: 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Reuben IronHorse Kent, a member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, will give an online talk about Cahokia Mounds, an ancient site located near modern-day St. Louis, and its connection to his tribe. Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Third Thursday Book Club: 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Read and discuss “A River Runs Through It,” by Norman Maclean. Copies of the book are available for borrowing.

Kansas Author Talk with Gretchen Eick: 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Gretchen Eick will give a talk and answer questions about her new nonfiction book, “They Met at Wounded Knee: The Eastmans’ Story.” Join via Zoom or watch live on the Newton Public Library Facebook page.

Teen Afternoon of Crafts: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Youths ages 10-18 are invited to join Sharon Cepeda

for an afternoon of Christmas crafting, with supplies provided. Masks are recommended inside the library but required for participants in this program.

Kansas Author Talk with Roxie Yonkey: 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Kansas author Roxie Yonkey will give a talk and answer questions about her new book, “100 Things To Do in Kansas Before You Die.” Join via Zoom or watch on Facebook Live.

Library Closed for Thanksgiving: Nov. 25-26.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Cont