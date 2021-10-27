Three things that happened at Newton city commission

1. Approved a letter of support

Newton Murals is working on a new project — creating a mural to welcome visitors using the Newton train station.

That mural will be at 414 N. Oak, facing the train tracks.

The city approved a letter of support on Tuesday for the project, specifically for the Newton Murals to pursue funding to have a lighting system installed for the mural.

The train stops in Newton between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. when running on time. Approximately 300,000 people pass through Newton on the train in a non-pandemic year. Newton hosts the busiest Amtrak station in the state of Kansas.

Once funding for the project is secured, the City would enter into a formal agreement with Newton Murals to cover the cost and installation of lighting for the mural that could ensure the mural was visible to train passengers at all hours of arrival and departure.

2. Extended a sidewalk repair rebate program

In February the Newton City Commission launched a sidewalk repair rebate program, targeted at property owners who had been cited for safety violations in 2020 and 2021.

The program, which was started with seed money from a previous program, has helped 67 property owners to the tune of $41,648.03 this year. That breaks down to an average of $621.61 per property — with 26 properties applying based on violations in 2021 and 41 properties applying based on violations in 2020.

To date, 13,208.5 square fee of sidewalk have been replaced through the program.

Oct. 26 the city commission extended the program beyond the end of 2021, using previously approved $150,000 in funding from special assessment payments from a suspended sidewalk repair program in 2007 through 2009.

3. Approved a golf course bid

The city commission approved a bid for the lease of golf carts and GPS equipment for Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

The equipment will not arrive for about six months, and that is when payments will begin.

The total cost of the golf cart fleet lease will be $291,916. Bidders offered a trade-in value of $3,200 per cart. After exercising the buyout clause in the contract in the amount of $91,200 the City will have equity in the amount of $152,000 to pay down the cost of the new cart fleet and lower the monthly lease payments from approximately $7,399 to $4,592 per month. The lease payments will be made from the Capital Reserve funds set aside each year.

The GPS lease will be between $1,720 to $1,596 per month and will be covered by the Golf Course operating budget. The approximate total cost of the 76 carts and the GPS systems is $395,109 over the 60 months.