Hesston road to get facelift

Hesston Road, known colloquially as "Old 81," is Harvey County's most narrow and heaviest traveled county road.

The stretch between Newton and Hesston carries commuter traffic — drivers who work in manufacturing facilities in Hesston while living in Newton. The road was once part of 81 Highway, at the time the longest transcontinental highway in the world.

The county has been looking at a project to resurface the road, widening the shoulders and road in the process, for several years. It is a project large enough that if approved would be the only project for at least one year in the county Road and Bridge budget.

Design for improvements to Hesston Road between the Newton City limits and the McPherson County line began in 2018 — and were presented to the commission this week.

"We have been working on this for quite a while. I think we need to go to bid," said commissioner Chip Westfall. "... We need to get this nailed down and done."

It has been the goal for more than a year to have the project begin in early 2022.

The commission voted unanimously to put the project — estimated at $4.6 million — out for bids.

The design and work is being split into three sections — from Newton to Hesston; in the city of Hesston; and from Hesston to the county line by Moundridge.

"This is, by far, what believe to be the best approach to what Hesston Road needs," said Jim Meier, superintendent of the Harvey County Road and Bridge department. "... What we are trying to, given what Hesston Road is and how it is built, .... it get Hesston road to a point where we can begin including it in our seven-year rotation for maintenance. Because right now, it is too ominous and too large to do that."

The stretch from Newton to Hesston will received widened shoulders and "mainline improvements." That stretch of roadway extends from about 72nd street on the south side of Hesston to about Prestressed Concrete near North Newton.

The existing concrete bed of the stretch was part of 81 highway, constructed in the late to mid 1940s.

According to county staff, the narrow to non-existent shoulders and pavement buckling create safety hazards, as well as "constant costly maintenance issues."

"It has been around for probably 75 years," said Jay Engelmeier, engineer for MKEC who prepared the plans for the project. "Today it has an existing asphalt overlay and probably several chip seals over the top of it."

The asphalt will be removed, and the concrete pavement will be repaired. An asphalt overlay will again be placed on the repaired concrete.

"The biggest improvement that will be noticed by the public is the addition of paved shoulders," Engelmeier said.

That shoulder will be a three-foot concrete shoulder, and about a two-foot dirt shoulder.

Also in the plan are drainage improvements in Zimmerdale and by Vogts Materials.

In the city of Hesston the roadway will be resurfaced and repainted. For that portion of the project, the city and county will cost-share the project.

The northern section, from Hesston to the McPherson County Line, will see similar attention to the southern portion of the road.

"We have options there, as far as getting this bid," Engelmeier said.

The shoulder work of that stretch will be bid as an alternate, allowing the county to not commit to that portion of the work if the bid is too high.

The most recent pavement surfacing performed on the road was a sealing done in 2011.

Timelines

The plan calls for 150 working days — which translates into about eight months of construction on the roadway using five day weeks.

The plan, as bid, will allow contractors to close roughly one-mile sections of the road at a time.

"If we break it into one mile sections, we will still allow access," Engelmeier said. "There will not be a period of time where anyone will not have access to their property."

The project bids will be due back at the end of November, with a proposed start date of March 2021.

Construction is expected to take through October or November of 2022.

Financial Impact

It is anticipated that several funding sources will be needed for this project, and this week county administration told the commission funding is not complete — but to get favorable bids the commission needed to move forward.

At this time, the county's 2022 road and bridge budget includes $2,005,000 in funding for the project, and if bids are accepted and the project moves forward. Hesston Road would be the only paved road improvement project for 2022. It would effectively take the entire budget for paving projects.

The road and bridge department has twice applied for funding assistance from a state cost share program, and is currently awaiting on an application for the 2021 Cost Share Program.

The county anticipates claiming approximately $825,000 in 2020 revenue replacement through the American Rescue Plan Act, which can be used for the project. County staff told the commission additional revenue replacement funding may be available in 2022 and/or 2023.

The 2022 road and bridge budget included the possible issuance of $2,645,000 in general obligation bonds to fund the project, with a 10-year payoff of the bond if the county chooses to go that direction.

The final piece of the funding puzzle is currently held up at the federal level as a large federal infrastructure program is considered.

"Until a federal program is adopted, there is no way of knowing what changes may/may not be needed for our design, how those changes may/may not impact the cost of this project, or if this project will even qualify for the federal program," wrote Anthony Swartzendruber, county administrator, in a memo to the county commission. "... Grant funding and federal infrastructure funding are still possible, but are unknowns at this time."