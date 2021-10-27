Harvey County passes COVID milestone

Harvey County passed a milestone this week, one that health officials would have rather not gone past.

"We have reached 5,000. We zoomed past that number yesterday and just kept going," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department while presenting COVID-19 statistics to the Harvey County Commission Oct. 26.

On Monday the county announced there have been 5,011 infections of COVID-19 found in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020. The good news, as it were, is the county reported 4,799 people have recovered.

There were 124 new cases found between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24. As of Oct. 24, the county was monitoring 132 active cases — an increase off 25 over the previous week.

"Staff continue to be busy with identification and contact tracing," Redington said. "We have a lot of school contacts that we are working with daily."

Currently six Harvey County residents are hospitalized, six in the last week. Since the pandemic began 80 have died.

The county also reported a sharp increase in vacciantions during the week — 6.0 per 1,000 people were listed as newly vaccinated — nearly double the rate from two weeks ago. That trend extended to residents 12 and older as well, where 7.1 per 1,000 people were listed as newly vaccinated.

