Newton to consider golf cart lease for Sand Creek Station

The Newton City Commission will consider a new lease agreement for golf cart leasing at Sand Creek Station Golf Course at its Oct. 26 meeting following a competitive bid process.

In 2017 the City of Newton entered into a 48-month lease agreement with EZ-GO (thru Kansas Golf & Turf) for 76 golf carts to replace a previous fleet that was failing. At the time it was decided that the GPS system for the carts would not be replaced because they were very expensive. An option for lithium batteries for the fleet was also declined because it was more expensive. The agreement has an optional buyout clause at the end of the contract in the amount of $91,200 if the City wishes to purchase the fleet.

The contract will expire in April of 2022. Sand Creek Station Course management solicited bids from several companies, two responded with offers for trade-in value of the current fleet. A third company declined and withdrew due to pandemic related supply chain issues.

The proposed term of both leases is 60 months instead of 48. The total cost of the golf cart fleet lease will be $291,916. Both bidders are offering a trade-in value of $3,200 per cart. After exercising the buyout clause in the contract in the amount of $91,200 the City will have equity in the amount of $152,000 to pay down the cost of the new cart fleet and lower the monthly lease payments from approximately $7,399 to $4,592 per month. The lease payments will be made from the Capital Reserve funds set aside each year.

The GPS lease will be between $1,720 to $1,596 per month and will be covered by the Golf Course operating budget. The approximate total cost of the 76 carts and the GPS systems is $395,109 over the 60 months.