Harvey County to host IRB hearings for Kidron Bethel

The next step in the process of issuing up to $11 million in industrial revenue bonds for Kidron Bethel Retirement Services, Inc. and the Mennonite Board of Missions and Charities of Kansas, Inc. (Bluestem Communities) is to hold a Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act public hearing.

That hearing is scheduled for the Oct. 26 county commission meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, and can be viewed via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/408180699.

The project at hand — which has already seen pieces completed — will include the renovation or addition of about 50,000 square feet to the retirement center in North Newton.

All healthcare rooms will be renovated, and the facility will add five more rooms to the current 60. A renovated meeting space, which will have classrooms for Bethel College and be storm shelter rated, is part of the renovations as well.

The hearing is to receive public comment on this bond issuance. Kevin Cowan, bond counsel, will be available via Zoom to answer any questions during the meeting.