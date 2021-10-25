Bethel choral groups to present fall showcase live and in-person again

It's definitely a Halloween treat — provided the weather does not provide a trick.

Bethel College vocal groups will end a pandemic-forced break as Bethel Sings returns to the Bethel College campus. at 4 p.m.,Oct. 31, on the steps of the Administration Building.

Bethel College Concert Choir, the Women’s Chorus and student-led small a cappella groups Open Road and Woven are scheduled to perform.

If the weather is bad, the concert will move indoors, to Memorial Hall. But William Eash, D.M.A., director of choral activities, hopes that won’t happen.

“We can now sing without masks if we’re outdoors,” he said.

Featured groups are the Bethel College Concert Choir and the Women’s Chorus, which Eash directs, and the student-led small a cappella groups Open Road and Woven.

Attenders are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting on the Green in front of the Ad Building, although there will be some chairs set up.

If the concert moves indoors, current Bethel COVID protocol requires mask wearing and physical distancing with groups of 10 or more.

The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to support vocal music study and performance at Bethel.

null