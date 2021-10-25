Newton family hosting haunted house

Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October.

Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family.

"We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel said.

For nearly 10 years the family has transformed their driveway into a haunted house for Halloween.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 in a tent on the driveway at 2301 Paddington Avenue, the Krehbiel family will welcome those brave enough to walk through it a haunted house experience.

The haunted house experience has grown over the years — started in the family garage it is now hosted in a party tent on the family driveway.

"At that time some high school kids did something in their garage too," Krehbiel said. "We did not do it for a few years, but we get so many trick-or-treaters here. Even before we did this, we would have well over 100 trick-or-treaters. It was like, well, the kids are here, lets do something. It went from there. It just got bigger."

Each year there is something new added to the haunted house. The work begins a few weeks in advance, and inspiration can strike for new things at any time.

This year the new thing will be "Weeping Angels,"

"It takes time," Krehbiel said. "We are making some creepy looking angels, something we have never done before. It is something we saw on TV.

There is no fee, the family doing this just for fun.

"It's too small to charge, what would you charge, 50 cents?" Krehbiel said. "You can go to Wichita and go through a huge thing in a field."

But make no mistake, the tent is filled with things designed to strike fear. Facebook users wrote openly on Cross' announcement of this year's hours of nearly peeing their pants — and wanting a "human shield" to enter.

About 15 people or so will be involved on Halloween Night. Some will help with doors, while others will provide the frights. In years past there have been chainsaws, jail cells, giants and creepy clowns.

"I don't know what the scariest thing we do," Krehbiel said. "It's different for every person. One ear we did spiders, and then these girls came out screaming and giggling. They were saying 'at least there were not any clowns.' We decided to do some clowns the next year."

Lonnie hasn't had his wife's help building this year — she is on the mend from a physical injury. But the show will go on, this year two nights rather than than the traditional one night.

Krehbiel expects a crowd — just as they have experienced in the past.

"People line up from the door to the corner, down the block," Krehbiel said "I have people tell me they have waited for 45 minutes to get in."