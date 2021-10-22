Newton support group to host Victory in the Valley

Members of "Victory in the Valley," including the non-profit's executive director, will be the keynote speaker Oct. 28 for "The Healing Power of Forgiveness" at the Newton Area Cancer Support Group.

Diana Thomi and Benita Baker who will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Shalom Mennonite Church, 800 East First Street, Newton.

Masks will be required social distance rules will be observed. .

Beginning as a local cancer support group, Victory in the Valley has expanded its services with the goal of providing practical assistance, spiritual support, and encouragement. The Lodge at Victory in the Valley was purchased in 1986 to provide lodging for out-of-town patients who were receiving medical treatment in Wichita. Since that time, patients have been served from over 350 cities in Kansas.

Thomi is Executive Director and Baker is Volunteer Coordinator of Victory in the Valley in Wichita

Victory in the Valley sponsors numerous support groups including one locally which is the Newton Area Cancer Support Group which meets on the 4th Thursday of each month at Shalom Mennonite Church.