Staff shortages striking Newton schools

At this time it feels like everywhere you look, there is a shortage of workers. Restaurants closed becase there are not enough people to work them, shipping backlogs because there are not enough truck drivers to make deliveries.

And, across the state of Kansas, classrooms still waiting for a teacher to come teach as the calendar moves towards Halloween.

"We have a shortage," said Fred VanRanken, superintendent of schools for Newton USD 373."We currently have two open positions, and there were some positions that were not filled this year. Those will be re-evaluated as we progress towards the next budget year to see if we can fill them."

In nearby El Dorado USD 490, schools are short about a dozen staff — and central office staff are filling in when and where needed for those who have not yet been hired.

The district employs 329 teachers.

When a teaching position goes unfilled, the district has a playbook to head to — and the plays include not offering some classes or making class sizes bigger.

"It all depends on the position (level, content area, etc.) but for the most part we try to absorb the position," VanRanken said. "That could result in increased class sizes, reduced course offerings, teacher overloads while increasing their pay accordingly, et cetera."

The Kansas National Education Association, Kansas Association of School Boards and United School Administrators Kansas claim the worker shortage is touching every area of school districts — going well beyond the classroom. In a joint statement those groups claim Kansas is facing what is predicted to be a growing critical shortage of highly qualified professional educators including administrators, paraprofessionals, classified staff, and teachers.

The Kansas National Education Association, Kansas Association of School Boards and United School Administrators Kansas are launching a research project to try and make heads and tails of the shortage. That project starts with talking to educational professionals this fall and winter.

"Educator shortages are reaching severe levels. USA, KNEA, and KASB have a vested interest in retaining our great teachers. We are pleased to work with The Teacher’s College and Assistant Professor Church on this important research project." said John Heim, Executive Director of Kansas Association of School Boards

Dr. Bret Church, an Associate Professor at Emporia State University, will lead a coalition effort to gather and analyze data from a statewide survey of educators. Educators and staff from every district in the state have been invited to participate in the survey as it is focuses on five key data sets: retention factor ratings, retention factor prioritization rankings, most and least rewarding aspects of teaching, teacher engagement, and the likelihood of retention.

From this research, the coalition expects to generate actionable plans and recommendations to address the growing shortages within the education workforce in Kansas.

Newton USD 373 is working on solutions of their own.

"We currently have a retention committee working on ways to address the problem," VanRaken said. "We have only met a couple of times this fall but plan to continue this throughout the school year."