Where to celebrate Halloween in Newton

null

1. Halloween Safe Walk

It has become a Halloween tradition, first started by the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and now sponsored by the Newton Lions Club, there will be a Halloween Safe Walk in downtown.

From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 i Main Street will be closed for the hundreds of trick-or-treaters who head downtown while various local businesses and organizations hand out treats. The event is free.

2. BCAPA's Haunt Fest

Join The Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts for "Haunt Fest" and a haunted house starting at 5 p.m. in Memorial Hall on the Bethel College Campus, 300 E. 27th Street, North Newton.

Haunt Fest includes games, prizes, spooky story time, live music and dance performances, costume contest, mask decorating, and more from 5 to 7 p.m..

There is no admission to enter, but money is required for tickets for the cakewalk, crafts, and haunted house.

Doors to the Haunted House open at 7:15 pm. Haunted House admission is $3 per person and advised for ages 7 and up.

3. Trunk or treat at Trinity

A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd, Newton. The event is free and the public is welcome.

4. A drive-thru

A drive-thru Trunk or Treat will begin at 5:30 p.m. October 29 on Medical Center Drive. The event will start at Health Ministries Clinic Pharmacy. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes. Hosted by Health Ministries Clinic Mobile.

Integrity Medicine, Cardiovascular Care and Empower Physical Therapy will all participate, and there will be more than 20 different trunks and tables.

5. A family tradition

The Cross family will host a free haunted house starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 at 2301 Paddington Ave. in Newton.