Active COVID-19 cases declines in Harvey County

The active COVID-19 case number for Harvey County dropped last week, even as the county added nearly 100 new cases of the infection, according to data released by the Harvey County Health Department Monday.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 55 counties, with the best declines in Sedgwick County, with 1,181 cases from 1,488 a week earlier; in Shawnee County, with 217 cases from 338; and in Johnson County, with 775 cases from 837.

As of Monday there were 107 known active cases in the county, down nine from the previous week. The department reported 106 newly recovered patients during the week.

However, the county also reported 97 new cases Monday. As of Monday, 4,887 cases have been reported in county residents since the pandemic began last year, 4,700 have recovered.

The two -week positivity rate stands at 7.5 percent, down from 7.8 percent the previous week. More than 45,880 PCR tests have been administered — 980 in the last week.

While Harvey County reported three current hospitalizations, they county did not report any new deaths.

Kansas reported 5,678 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 9% from the previous week . Then, 6,241 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 61,613 vaccine doses, including 16,923 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 72,443 vaccine doses, including 22,134 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 3,219,062 total doses.

In Harvey County, 549.8 per 1,000 people have been vaccinated, for those 12 and up the rate stands at 649.0 per 1,000 people.

The county reported 29 new "breakthrough" cases — a fully vaccinated individual testing positive for COVID-19.