Fairies frolic in North Newton

The Flint Hills Fairies came out to play in the small woods by Kauffman Museum in North Newton, enchanting children and their parents on Oct. 19.

Dozens of interested families made their way to the museum to meet fairies that night — an event hosted by Healthy Harvey and Kauffman Museum. Free to participants — who were encouraged to give a donation to support the effort — children took home a fairy wand of their own.

There was a walk through the wooded area of the Kauffman campus, and frolicking in an open field along the trail that winds through North Newton.

The Flint Hills Fairies is a troupe of entertainers who "loves to bring joy to people with our silly antics, games and whimsical storytelling," according to flinthillsfairies.com.

This is the second in a series of trail walks hosted by Healthy Harvey — the first was a "Foraging Walk" on the Bethel College portion of the trail in July.

