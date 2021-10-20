BCC names new police chief

Linh Lai

Special to the Times-Gazette

Butler Community College has selected Josh Lebeda as new Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety. He began serving in his new role in September.

Lebeda has a bachelor's degree in social work and several years of experience in law enforcement. He has served as a certified police officer for the past eight years in the Haysville Police Department, and as a Deputy Sheriff with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department. He has been at Butler since February of this year, most recently serving as Deputy Chief of Police.

“Our team will work in collaboration with students, faculty, and staff. I’m excited to serve Butler Community College,” said Lebeda.

Josh Lebeda also announced that Walter Clayton is the new Deputy Chief of Police and Assistant Director of Public Safety for Butler.

Clayton is a retired United States Air Force veteran of 22 years from McConnell AFB, Kansas. He currently lives in Derby and is attending graduate school at Southwestern College, majoring in Security Administration and Management.

“I enjoy working at Butler Community College because of the atmosphere and the camaraderie the students and faculty have for one another,” said Clayton.

Karen Briseno is the newest police officer. She joins Butler with years of experience in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Briseno is now attending the police academy to gain more experience to bring to Butler.

In addition to these personnel changes, John Perrine and Alex Thorpe have both been promoted to Sergeants within the department.