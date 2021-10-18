Bunting Acquires MagDev Ltd

Bunting Magnetics of Newton grew on an international scale this month, acquiring a UK-based company.

On October 12, 2021, Bunting officially acquired MagDev Ltd, a UK-based magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturer. According to Bob Bunting, president of Bunting Magnetics, the purchase will expand the range of magnetic solutions and technical expertise Bunting is able to offer as a global magnetics group.

“The acquisition of MagDev further enhances our portfolio of acquisitions which keeps Bunting a global leader in magnetic technology,” stated Bob Bunting, President of Bunting. “As our capabilities in the design, development and manufacturing of magnets, magnetic assemblies, and magnetic products expands, so do our capabilities to help customers in a vast number of industries across the globe.”

MagDev’s Swindon, UK based facility boasts extensive testing and in-house machining facilities in addition to 1,100+ square meters (12,000+ square feet) of warehouse space. MagDev is a leading manufacturer of custom and industrial magnets, specializing in supplying permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies, and soft magnetic solutions in various shapes, sizes, and grades, with magnetic properties tailored to suit specific applications.

The origins of MagDev date back to 1973, with the company becoming part of the MMG group of companies in 1986. In August 2003, the merger of MMG GB Ltd and Magnet Developments Ltd in Swindon, UK resulted in the formation of MMG MagDev Ltd. In June 2010, MMG MagDev Ltd was acquired by Delta Magnets Ltd, at which point the company became part of the Delta Magnets group of companies.

“The acquisition of MagDev expands our range of magnetic solutions, especially in relation to soft magnet materials,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “The present demand for magnet application engineering has never been higher. We are working with companies across the manufacturing sector, especially in automotive, aerospace and electronics. The addition of the MagDev products and, more importantly, the technical team, significantly expands our magnet knowledge and capability. This is an exciting development enforcing Bunting’s position as the leading designer and supplier of magnets, magnetic components and magnetizing equipment.”

Bunting, headquartered in Newton, has multiple locations including Bunting-Elk Grove Village; Bunting-DuBois; Bunting-Berkhamsted and Bunting-Redditch in the United Kingdom; Victoria, Australia; and Ningbo, China.

Founded in Chicago, Illinoise, the company moved moved manufacturing operations from Chicago, Illinois, to Newton, in 1979. The company designs and manufactures magnetic separation, metal detection and material handling equipment as well as a complete line of printing cylinders.