Museum receives SHARP Recovery Grant from Humanities Kansas

Melanie Zuercher

Special to the Kansan

Kauffman Museum at Bethel College has received a grant from Humanities Kansas to help offset financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humanities Kansas announced an award for $9,775 awarded as part of the SHARP Recovery Grant program.

SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

Grants are for general operating support, staff retention and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.

Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of COVID,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director.

“This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.

Kauffman Museum, located on the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton, is celebrating 125 years of a museum on the Bethel College campus in 2022.