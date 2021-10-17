Letter to the editor

Defending the Kaufmans

I appreciate the opportunity to reflect on the article (The Kansan Aug., 31, 2021) referring to the Kaufman House. We wish Nancy Jensen success in her work at Caring Place.

With Nancy (as with 100+ residents thru the years), the intent of Arlan and Linda Kaufman was to help her become independent, to move toward a productive life.

Nancy Jensen is a good example of progress at Kaufman House. When, in 1986 after an absence, she wanted to return to the KH, Kaufmans and the church developed goals -not easy goals increasing dependency- but rigorous.

To Nancy’s credit- with their support, she worked hard. She honed her social interactions, took courses at Wichita Vo Tech, found a full-time job and moved to an apartment- significant accomplishments after years of struggle- prior to her year at KH. She writes that “Arlan got everyone on the same page… had clear goals”- and it worked. (Memoirs pg. 68) We all rejoiced with her mother who wrote a note of gratitude to Arlan and the Church, ending with “…It will be a thrill to see a happy girl once again.” (Trial #7)

Points of clarification:

1. Caring Place was one of many avenues of activity for Kaufman House residents. From Nancy’s memoir, (pg. 69), “We could sign out and go wherever we wanted”. This included to the library, jobs, volunteering, church, car trips, shopping, coffee, home visits.

2. Kaufmans never forced the residents to “live and work naked”- nor were they convicted of such.

3. Though sex and nudity were not the issues for which the Kaufmans were convicted, they were highlighted in the trial to catch our attention, stir our emotions, blind us from context and detract from rational evaluation of evidence.

Sadly, the KH residents became collateral damage as the Prosecution took words and images out of life struggles of independent residents and re-wrote the story as a pornographic novel.

4. The lead Prosecutor's license to practice law was suspended by the Supreme Court, MO in 2021, due to misconduct- (Case No. SC99149).

5. Arlan’s death date is inaccurate.

Obviously, every case has two sides. After many years of anti- Kaufman House media, there is now a web site presenting the other view. Those interested in balance or for educational purposes may visit https://arlankaufman.com

We wish Caring Place and Nancy well as they work toward fulfillment in this difficult world.

— Donna (Kaufman) Neufeld, Former North Newton resident