Home Sweet Hesston

Chad Frey
The Kansan
The 2021 Home Sweet Hesston Parade was Oct. 13, part of Home Sweet Hesston week. For more photos of the parade, visit thekansan.com

This week has been "Home Sweet Hesston" week, a community-wide homecoming event.

The annual week coincides with Hesston High School homecoming, but includes festivities and activities across the community.

This year the week opened with a silent auction at at Schowalter Villa and included the 40th anniversary celebration of Duck Arborteum of the Plains. Wednesday night was the annual Homecoming Parade, along with a food truck rally and pep rally. Hesston College hosted yard games for the community.

High school homecoming was Friday, with royalty crowned and a high school football game.

The festivities continue today with a full slate of activities.

Included in the Home Sweet Hesston festivities Oct. 16 will be an Antique Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Pacific Road .

Saturday events

8 to 10 a.m. — Community Breakfast, drive through pick-up only, Water's Edge Restaurant, by donation. Proceeds to SV Good Samaritan Caring Fund.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fall Market and Vendor Sale, 115 S. Smith Cul-de-sac. Registration required for vendors.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Antique Tractor Show, Pacific Road Hesston. Registration required for exhibitors.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — DIY Fall Photos, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Live music: The Flannel Backs, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Free balloon artist and assorted kids activities, raffle activities. 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — H-Town Smoke Off, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac. Tickets at the gate: $13.

Noon — The Great Lions Club Pumpkin Roll. City Hall. Bring your own pumpkin, at least 10 inches in diameter.

12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac. Preregistration required for participants.

2 p.m. — Disc Golf Tournament, Hesston College Campus. Walk-up registration $15.

6 p.m. — Live music: Herm & Vince Roots Tour Concert, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W. Hickory Street.

Home Sweet Hesston Parade 2021

