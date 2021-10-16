null

This week has been "Home Sweet Hesston" week, a community-wide homecoming event.

The annual week coincides with Hesston High School homecoming, but includes festivities and activities across the community.

This year the week opened with a silent auction at at Schowalter Villa and included the 40th anniversary celebration of Duck Arborteum of the Plains. Wednesday night was the annual Homecoming Parade, along with a food truck rally and pep rally. Hesston College hosted yard games for the community.

High school homecoming was Friday, with royalty crowned and a high school football game.

The festivities continue today with a full slate of activities.

Saturday events

8 to 10 a.m. — Community Breakfast, drive through pick-up only, Water's Edge Restaurant, by donation. Proceeds to SV Good Samaritan Caring Fund.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fall Market and Vendor Sale, 115 S. Smith Cul-de-sac. Registration required for vendors.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. —Antique Tractor Show, Pacific Road Hesston. Registration required for exhibitors.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — DIY Fall Photos, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Live music: The Flannel Backs, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Free balloon artist and assorted kids activities, raffle activities. 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — H-Town Smoke Off, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac. Tickets at the gate: $13.

Noon — The Great Lions Club Pumpkin Roll. City Hall. Bring your own pumpkin, at least 10 inches in diameter.

12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament, 115 E. Smith Cul-de-sac. Preregistration required for participants.

2 p.m. — Disc Golf Tournament, Hesston College Campus. Walk-up registration $15.

6 p.m. — Live music: Herm & Vince Roots Tour Concert, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W. Hickory Street.

