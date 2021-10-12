Man in custody after evading law enforcement, vehicle pursuit

A Wichita man is in custody after fleeing a court appearance and leading law enforcement on a chase.

Joshua Harris, 47, of Wichita,appeared in court at the Harvey County Courthouse this past Thursday for a preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge. Separately, Harris was wanted on a Harvey County warrant for aggravated kidnapping. A Harvey County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to detain Harris on the warrant. Harris evaded the deputy and fled the Courthouse.

On Monday around 4:15 p.m., local law enforcement were notified Harris had been seen at a convenience store in the 3500 block of S. Duncan St. in Newton. As law enforcement arrived at the location, Harris fled in his vehicle.

Harris was pursued by law enforcement as he drove south into Sedgwick County. Harris later exited his vehicle and continued to run away from law enforcement.

Law enforcement utilized a drone and a K-9 unit to help locate Harris. Harris was found by drone footage attempting to hide in the yard of a residence in the 8100 block of N. Hillside St. in Valley Center. Harris turned himself over to law enforcement when the K-9 unit began to be deployed.

Harris was taken into custody Monday around 5:15 p.m.

Law enforcement from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Center Police Department and Bel Aire Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Harris is being held without bond in the Harvey County Detention Center.