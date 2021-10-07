Newton Knights of Columbus to host Tootsie Roll drive

The Knights of Columbus will be pulling on their bright yellow to support Special Olympics, and other charities, this weekend in Newton.

Make a donation to the cause Oct. 9 and 10 in front of either Dillons or Wal-Mart and a Knight will hand you a tootsie roll as part of the annual effort by the Knights to raise funds for those with disabilities.

Eighty percent of the donations will benefit three local organizations — the Wildcats, a local Special Olympics team; Trinity Heights Respite Care; and Circle of Friends, a group created by the Harvey County Special Education Cooperative. The remaining 20% of donations will be used to sponsor the Knights of Columbus State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament at Fort Hays State University.

Donations can also be sent to the local Knights of Columbus council by mail at 401 S.W. Sixth, Newton, KS 67114. Checks should be made payable to “Tootsie Roll Program Fund.”