Harvey County COVID numbers trend downward

COVIF-19 case numbers have been trending downward in Harvey County for a few days, a welcome change for members of the Harvey County Health Department.

"It looks like we are trending down a little bit, knock on wood," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department.

The case numbers have dropped below 100, a streak about four days long.

Monday's statistical report showed 81 new cases in the previous week, with 78 active cases on Monday.

"We have hit below 100 active cases for about four days right now. That has been nice," Redington said.

The county was notified of 20 new cases on Monday.

"We are still going to think hopeful thoughts here in regards to remaining under three digits in active cases," Redington said Tuesday.

On that day, she said, the county had 78 active cases.

Hours after she gave her report Tuesday, a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent roughly 4,300 new COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths among seniors in Kansas during the first five months of 2021. The study, which was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), also found that nationally, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

In Harvey County 543.9 per 1,000 people have been vaccinated. To date, the county has recorded 194 "breakthrough" cases — those who get sick despite being fully vaccinated.

The fastest growing age group for infections in the county is currently the 10 to 19 year-old age group, a group that hit the highest number of total infections last week. Currently, more than half of new cases in the county are in that age group.