'Best of Newton' photo contest underway

The "Best of Newton Photo Contest" began accepting entries Oct. 1. Entries will be accepted through Oct. 22.

The contest is operated by the Newton Convention and Tourism Bureau.

A future exhibit of winners and other selected photographs is planned at Carriage Factory Art Gallery.

This year’s categories will be the open class and “Past, Present and Future,” which is an invitation to photographers to celebrate the city’s upcoming 150th anniversary with images.

Winners will announced the first week of November. All submitted images will be eligible for the 2022 Best of Newton calendar as well as use in various marketing materials throughout the year.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each category as follows: The first place winner will receive $100, second place wins $50, third place receives $25. All photographs must be taken in the Newton area. Photographers may enter up to five photographs in each category.

There is no charge to enter. Entry forms can be found at tonewton.com/best-of-newton-photo-contest.html.

Judges will consider image quality and technical merit, creativity, how well the subject relates to Newton, and the appeal of the image to potential visitors. To be considered for the 2022 Best of Newton Calendar, photos must be horizontal and at least 300 dpi.

Entries can be sent ​by email, send high-resolution images to photocontest@newtonkansas.com with a copy of the entry form for each photo or information required by the form typed into the body of the email. Entries can also be submitted via mail by send high-resolution prints to Newton Photo Contest c/o Melody Spurney, PO Box 426 Newton, KS 67114. Photos may be picked up after Nov. 1, if desired. If return mail is requested, please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Entires can be dropped off at Newton City Hall, 201 E. Sixth, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Drop offs should include high-resolution prints or digital images on CDs or flash drives.