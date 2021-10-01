Taste of Newton kicks off Fall Fest

nullThe Taste of Newton returned to downtown Sept. 30, providing food and entertainment for one night on Main Street as it has done 34 of the last 35 years.

For the Taste of Newton, Main Street in downtown Newton was lined with nearly 50 booths set up by food vendors from the city and the surrounding areas.

The event traditionally kicks off the celebration of Bethel College's Fall Festival. The festival continues Saturday with booths and exhibits on the Bethel College Green from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Offerings include food and entertainment.

nullThere will be a children's play area north of the college administration building. During the afternoon Kauffman Museum will be open, and at 3:30 p.m. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) will be staged in the fine arts center.

The day will conclude with a 6 p.m. football game featuring hall of fame inductions at halftime and a post-game young alumni mixer on Centennial Plaza.

Sunday activities will include a 10 a.m. worship service at Bethel College Memorial Hall, a matinee performance of the fall drama, a 1 p.m. disc golf tournament and a 1 p.m. spikeball tournament.

null

Saturday Entertainment on the Prairie Sky Stage

9:30-9:50 a.m. Open Road

10-10:20 a.m. Woven

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tropical Shores (steel drums with Brad Shores & Erica Nance)

11:45 a.m.-12:20 p.m. McPherson High School Jazz

12:30-1:10 p.m. Newton High School Jazz

1:30-2 p.m. BC Jazz Combo

2:15-3 p.m. BC Jazz Ensemble