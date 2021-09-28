Harvey County COVID case load growing in school aged children

COVID-19 statistics can change quickly — like they have been doing for Newton USD 373.

"It seems like they change every hour," said Fred Van Ranken, superintendent of schools.

Monday was a prime example. The district started the day with 17 active cases of the virus among students and staff, ending the day with 20.

Some would say the game changed again less than 12 hours later with an announcement by the Harvey County Health Department at the Harvey County Commission Meeting.

"Our 10 to 19 age range has become our biggest age range," said Lyentte Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department.

The latest COVID-19 case statistics showed 702 cases found in patients between the age of 10 and 12 since the pandemic began. This week the school-age children overtook the 20 to 29 age range, which sits at 686 cases.

To date, there have been 4,595 cases recorded in the county, with 88 new cases recorded last week.

At this time, about 35 Newton USD 373 students are subject to quarantine — eligible for the district's "test to stay" program.

Thus far this school year. 500 students have been eligible, while about 300 have undergone testing.

Eligible students are deemed a close contact of COVID-19 by the Harvey County Health Department. They have the option of undergoing a rapid test at the start of the school day, which if negative allows the student to remain in school and some activities if they wear a mask and remain socially distanced from others.

A positive test send the student home, and needing to go through PCR testing to confirm the test given at the school.

The school district saw eIght student or staff members test positive in the last week. Under the program.

"It is going well. It is busy., Our health staff is tremendously busy," Van Ranken said. "We are going to exlore some other things, and some other adjustments. We are not unhappy with how that is going."