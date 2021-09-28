Newton library plans largest book sale in three years

One event that Newton Public Library kept alive in 2020 was its fall book sale — though last fall it was scaled back considerably over previous years. COVID-19, and other factors, led to that.

"Last year we had the sale outside, so it had to be smaller," said Sam Jack.

That limited the size and scope — everything had to moved inside at the end of the day.

The Friends of the Library, a group of volunteers who were dedicated to volunteering and fund-raising at the library disbanded. That group was traditionally in charge of the book sale.

This year, there are still volunteers, but Jack has been doing the bulk of the work pulling books from the library collection to place in the sale. This sale, he says, is the biggest in at least three years.

The Fall Used Book Sale will be Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Bessimer Room of the Library.

Proceeds will support library events as well as new material purchases. Funds from the sale go to the library general fund — with staff eyeing some new shelves in the DVD area of the library and a donation to the capital fund charged with building a new library.

"We only have a finite amount of space in the library. For every new book that comes in, an old book that people have not read in a while has to go out," Jack said. "That's the withdrawn books. These book sales give them a new home.

And the Bessimer Room will once again be full on Thursday — not only with items pulled from the library shelves, but also donated by the public.

"The books come from donations. The public has been donating pretty steadily for the past two years," Jack said. "It has picked up from COVID getting less severe"