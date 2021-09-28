Archery turkey hunting coming to Harvey County East Park

For the last few years a portion of East Lake Park is mostly closed during hunting season, two areas designated for hunting. One for waterfowl (ducks, geese) and the other for archery deer.

The county is expanding, again, the offerings. This year a turkey season will be added for archery hunters as the county enters into a five-year agreement with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks pays the county for walk-in hunting access at the park.

The contract also adds the archery turkey season using the same plot of ground designated for archery deer. The additional season increases the payment the county will receive by $568 over the course of a five-year contract.

The county first opened the hunting areas in 2018, inclusion of that land in the WIHA program brought with it a payment of $1,140.71 for the proposed archery deer hunting area and $825.36 for the waterfowl site.

In 2019 the county added an additional tract of land for archery deer, increasing the least to about $4,400.

Delta Waterfowl, a volunteer group, constructed stands to be used as hunting blinds for the waterfowl area.

A maximum of three hunters can use the archery site per day and four each would be allowed per blind at the waterfowl site.

The KDWPT contracts with property owners across the state to create “Walk In Hunting Areas.” Most of those areas, which are clearly marked and published in an annual atlas and online mapping system/app, are first come, first served. In the case of the county park, and other public-held lands, hunters are required to check in the day before using an online or phone system operated by the KDWPT.

In 2019 hunters from about 30 cities and a 12-county area made use of the waterfowl hunting area. For the archery deer area, hunters came from five different cities and nine different counties.

Upcoming hunting seasons by IWIHA area:

Harvey County A: Archery Deer

Available Dates: 10/10/2021 - 1/25/2022

Limited to (1) group of up to 3 hunters maximum per group.

Parking is restricted to a designated parking area to the south of the tract.

One person will check-in and out and report group harvest.

Harvey County B: Waterfowl blinds one through five

Available Dates: 10/31/2020 - 2/14/2021

Limited to (1) group of up to 4 hunters maximum per group.

Non-toxic shot only. Waterfowl hunting only.

Parking is restricted to a designated parking area.

Hunting is restricted to within the Blind.

One person will check-in and out and report group harvest.

Harvey County C: Archery Deer

Available Dates: 10/10/2021 - 1/24/2022

Parking is restricted to a designated parking area.

Limited to (1) group of up to 3 hunters maximum per group.

One person will check-in and out and report group harvest.

Harvey County E: Archery Deer

Available Dates: 10/9/2021 - 12/31/2021

Parking is restricted to a designated parking area.

Limited to (1) hunter per day.

Harvey County F: Archery Deer

Available Dates: 10/9/2021 - 12/31/2021

Parking is restricted to a designated parking area.

Limited to (1) hunter per day.