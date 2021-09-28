CDBG COVID funds awarded

In August the City of Newton was awarded $150,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) special Coronavirus stimulus round of funding, also known as CDBG-CV3.

CDBG-CV3 funds are to be used to help businesses in Newton affected by COVID-19 retain jobs for low-to-moderate income employees and to help businesses that are struggling to reopen due to the pandemic.

The city approved 24 grant awards — approving a grant amount of $6,250 for each recipient.

Approved for grants were: Shannon Lynn Reinert Hair Cutting Company; Frys Wood Restoration LLC; Suz CBD Re-Leaf LLC; Prairy Market & Deli; Acapulco Restaurant; Kiko's Kups LLC; Best Prest Control; Custom Cuts Garage LLC; Wild Prairie Event Center; Dewayne Pauls PA; Gaynor Electric Inc.; Faith & Fitness; Express Wellness/Williams Medical Group Practice; Kansas Publishing Ventures/Harvey County Now; Anderson Retail Liquors; Gurty's Burgers and Shakes; 12 Brew Drive Thru; Anderson Office Supply; Genova Italian Restaurant; Curtis C's Diner; Carol's Skin Care Center; The Breadbasket; Moyo Clothing; and Metcalf Sisters Antiques.

CDBG-CV3 grant funds can be used to pay for the following expenses:

• Working capital such as wages, non-city owned utilities, rent, etc.

• Other expenses such as sanitizing equipment, hand sanitizing stations, and other items necessary to protect patrons and employees.

• The purchase inventory.