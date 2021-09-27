Peabody foundation to serve pancake breakfast, host a Pancake Race, and announce 2021 grants

Kansan Staff

PEABODY — Peabody Community Foundation (PCF) will host its Pancake Day from 7 to 100 a.m. Oct. at the Peabody Senior Center, 106 N. Walnut. The breakfast, served by at will donation is a fundraiser for PCF, will feature local sausage and pancakes. The public is invited.

Young people ages 3-13 are invited to participate in the fourth annual Flippin’ Pancake Race beginning at 9 a.m. Participants should bring their own skillet and be prepared to run outside, skillet in hand. No entry fee will be charged, but racers will need a release of liability form signed by a parent or guardian. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

At 9:30 a.m. 2021 grant awards to community charities will be announced. More than $13,000 has been granted to date to 15 charitable projects and organizations. The largest grant was awarded the Peabody Food Bank to assist with increased demand due to the pandemic. The next largest grants went for playground equipment at Hart Park, Print Museum repairs, and Marion County Core Communities’ services to Peabody families.

Funds for grants were sourced from two PCF endowed funds, the Peabody Endowment Fund, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund; as well as the expendable Peabody Community Response Fund which was used to meet pandemic-related needs. PCF anticipates granting an additional $1,200 to USD 398 teachers in late November.

After serving breakfast, PCF board and staff will host a table at Peabody Fall Festival and offer cupcakes in honor of Angel “Ace” Torres’ 98th birthday. A life-long Peabody resident, Mr. Torres passed away in July and the Angel “Ace” Torres Legacy Fund was established through memorial gifts later that month. PCF anticipates making grants in Mr. Torres’ name to honor the memory of his service to the community.

“Angel was always there to lend a helping hand,” said Mark Levering, PCF board member. “I can remember watching him climb a ladder to trim my neighbor’s cedar trees when he was already in his mid-eighties.” Mr. Torres often mowed lawns and helped many people in the community, according to Mr. Levering.

PCF is an affiliate of Central Kansas Community Foundation, based in Newton, Kan., and serving a six-county region.