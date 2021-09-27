A busy Saturday morning in downtown Newton

Downtown Newton was a busy place on the morning of Sept. 25. In addition to the normal two farmers markets on Saturday morning, there were several other events happening pretty much simultaneously.

Newton Public Library hosted a paper airplane building event at Military Park Sept. 25, with several families testing multiple types of paper airplanes before a competition to see whose plane could fly the farthest in Military Park.

The Carriage Factory Gallery host a Art Market and Kids Art Festival, with multiple booths for young artists to try their hand at different artistic activities in and around Krehbie Park at the intersection of Oak and Sixth Street.

United Way hosted the annual Chili Cook-Off in the 100 block of West Sixth Street, with dozens of booths competing for multiple awards.

For photo galleries from each event, visit thekansan.com.