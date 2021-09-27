Law Enforcement Advisory Panel cutting ties with city

An agenda item that jumped on off the page appeared on the Newton City Commission agenda for the Sept. 28 meeting that was a bit of misnomer.

"4. Receive a request from the LEAP board to be dissolved."

The Law Enforcement Advisory Panel (LEAP) is wanting to make changes, though does want to continue operating.

Formed by city ordinance No. 4597-06 on September 26th of 2006, the panel is designed to serve as a bridge between the community and the Newton Police Department.

According to a memo in the city commission agenda packet, LEAP is asking the Newton City Commission to dissolve ordinance 4597-06, which establishes the group. LEAP is also asking the city to allow current panel members to operate independent from the City as a subcommittee under Newton Community for Racial Justice (NCRJ).

According to the memo, with this action, LEAP is seeking to "gain more independence to perform actions that we currently perceive as limited under the city ordinance."

The purpose and functions of LEAP are: a. to advise and assist in policy development, education and community outreach and communications related to racial profiling by law enforcement officers and agencies under the jurisdiction of the City (Newton, KS); and b. To advise and assist the City Manager and the Chief of Police on other issues related to law enforcement, including community relations, police operations, educational programs and other related matters.

Dissolving the ordinance will not only allow LEAP to engage with North Newton, Bethel College, Hesston, and other surrounding areas.