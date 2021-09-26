Letter: Hospital says 'Thank you'

Special to the Kansan

Hospital says 'Thank you'

Our hospital has experienced mid-winter census levels all summer long. It’s a combination of several factors including COVID-19, other respiratory ailments, and a variety of needs ranging from emergencies, childbirth, accidents, illnesses, and surgery. Yes, we’ve had COVID in the community and in the hospital but it hasn’t stopped any of the other usual illnesses or need for surgery that was always present, pandemic or not. We are just very busy right now.

I believe there is a growing recognition in the community that the hospital’s staff and other healthcare providers have been working continuously in the COVID environment since January of 2020. This is when we began to understand the gravity of a new novel virus rapidly hopping across continents. That’s nearly 20 continuous months of rigorous workload with this dreaded illness and on top of that the usual and customary healthcare needs running alongside it.

In the beginning there were many expressions shown toward the hospital’s workers including heroes work here signs and people making masks and offering donations of hand sanitizer. That high-level of energy waned. But things at the hospital haven’t.

Lately, the community has begun to rally again.

Rebecca spontaneously organized a walk around the hospital’s lake so people could pray or contemplate on behalf of our patients and staff.

The Quail Creek Neighborhood Association brought dozens upon dozens of home baked cookies for our staff.

Just today, WalMart donated a huge cart of bottled water, flavorings, and snacks for staff refreshment.

People have placed decorative stones around the campus where staff can find them. They have designs or encouraging sayings painted upon them.

First Mennonite Church organized a card shower. Each card contained a hand-inscribed note.

Slate Creek Elementary School’s second graders colored pictures and wrote notes to encourage our staff.

Ob behalf of our staff, I would like to thank those in the community who have stopped to walk, pray, bake, donate, write, and create colorful drawings. Your thoughtfulness means more to us than you’ll ever know. Encouragement is a powerful, fortifying balm. Encouragement strengthens resolve. It helps a person to reach down inside himself or herself in order to face the next tough situation. Thank you to the kind people of Newton, Harvey County, and beyond for understanding that our staff appreciates your encouragement and kindness. I appreciate you for honoring their hard work. Thank you.

— Vallerie L. Gleason, President and CEO, NMC Health