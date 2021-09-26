Clipper family finds a home during COVID battle

Keely Clipper has an amazing story to tell, with a climax point that could be a tragic ending. It can also be a hopeful beginning.

Most days she chooses to dwell the latter. Her tears are always close as she deals with the loss of her husband, John Scott Clipper Jr., a 34-year-old victim of COVID-19.

It is her experience during John's month in the hospital fighting the disease, followed by his death, where she finds her hopeful beginnings.

"I am realizing this is my home," Keely said. "I have never felt so welcomed. ... If it wasn't for the people of this town, I don't know how we would have gotten through this."

Six years ago, when John and Keely uprooted their family — at the behest of her adult son — and moved to Newton from Stockton, California. They bought some rental properties, a venture she said did not work out — and destroyed her faith on other people.

"I felt like people sucked for a long time. They really don't want to take care of your stuff," Keely said.

Her adult son moved back to California, and started pressuring John and Keely to do the same. However, John needed some critical medical care — a kidney transplant. Back in California, they learned, the wait for that could be a decade long. In central Kansas, they waited about a year.

Scott last worked as a truck driver, he also worked in construction. He loved building things, traveling, riding motorcycles and just spending time with his wife and kids. He was truly an amazing, loving and kind person.

They plugged into a church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They found some support through the church, and Keely's thoughts of where home is started to change.

But this summer and fall changed her view. Dramatically.

Both Keely and John came down with COVID-19 at the same time. They went into quarantine. John went to the hospital. He was unable to recover — fighting the virus with one kidney was more than he could do.

While John was in the hospital, the community banded together — and leading the way was the Junior Railer Football Team Keely's son plays on.

"The team pulled together like a family to help us," Keely said.

Led by coaching staff Erin Kirtley, Derek Bristol, Zack McCombs and Clint McBroom, and members of Keely's church, there were rides to school when needed, family meals delivered and support that pretty much overwhelmed Keely.

"We don't have family here, just the people who we have met here the last six years," Kelly said. "This community is amazing."

That football team, every member who was available, showed up for John's funeral — a show of support for Scotty Clipper.

Keely said every one of those 10 and 11 year olds were respectful, polite and supportive.

"Every time I look at that picture (of the team outside the church), I cry," Keely said. "They are being taught so much more than how to win a football game."

Keely has returned to her job — a paraeducator for the special education classrooms at Newton High School — and is drawing support from her charges there.

But, she says, she will always be thankful to a football team, church and a community that rallied around her.

"God put me here for a reason," she said.