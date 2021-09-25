Newton's celebration of food coming back Sept. 30.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, one of the largest events on the Newton social calendar is making a return.

"It's a amazing. We are really excited for this event," said Rachael Gibbons, who is going through her first Taste of Newton organization with the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. "We would love to see people there to support this. We have a lot of nonprofits who use this as a fundraiser."

The Taste of Newton will be back Sept. 30, taking over downtown as it has for 34 of the last 35 years. The event traditionally kicks off the celebration of Bethel College's Fall Festival. The festival will have events on the Bethel College Campus Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

For the Taste of Newton, Main Street in downtown Newton is lined with booths set up by food vendors from the city and the surrounding areas. Patrons can sample the numerous culinary offerings available as well as catch musical performances on two different stages set up for the event.

Bethel College handles the entertainment aspect, while the Chamber of Commerce gets the vendors organized.

This year marks the 34th anniversary for the Taste of Newton. Starting out as a showcase for local industries,

Currently, 50 vendors are signed up for this year’s event. The event averages about 65 vendors each year.

"We are only down a few vendors. We are really looking forward to it," Gibbons said. "Considering that people had to close their food trucks because of COVID, and others don't have enough staff to man their booths. Some new ones filled in a little bit."

Admittance to the Taste of Newton is free, though vendors do charge various amounts for the food items offered, and the event will last from 6 to 9 p.m. With a nice night in the forecast, Stevens invites everyone to come out and celebrate Newton next Thursday.

A map of the event is available at https://tinyurl.com/2z3yzkk6.

The entertainment schedule for Sept. 30 includes all kinds of music — from jazz to choral — along with dance.

Broadway & Main – Everence Financial Services Stage

6 – 6:45 p.m. Bethel College Jazz

6:55 – 7:15 p.m. Newton Community Children’s Choir

7:20 – 7:40 p.m. Sound of the Heartland

7:45 – 8:30 p.m. Newton High School

Sixth & Main – on the pavement

6 – 6:20 p.m. Newton Performing Arts Center

6:25 – 6:45 p.m. Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts Dance

6:50 – 7:10 p.m. Newton Tae Kwon Do

7:15 – 7:35 p.m. Newton High School Railiners

7:40 – 8 p.m. Junior Railer Cheer Club

8:05 – 8:25 p.m. Circle 8 Square Dance Club