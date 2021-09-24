RSV research study coming to Harvey, Butler and Sedgwick counties

If you don't know much about Respiratory Syncytial Virus and how it can affect adults, you are not alone.

That is because, according to the Mayo Clinic, In adults and older, healthy children, RSV symptoms are mild and typically mimic the common cold.

But not always, and According to The Alliance for Multispecialty Research RSV infections in adults 60+ can become life-threatening — particularly if the virus enters the lower respiratory tract, making it difficult to breathe.

“Unfortunately, most people don’t know about RSV and how this highly contagious respiratory virus can be deadly for adults 60 and older,” said Dr. Terry Klein, co-founder of AMR Wichita.

The Alliance for Multispecialty Research, which operates clinics in Newton, El Dorado and Wichita has been awarded Adult RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine clinical research studies.

AMR is a clinical research company that performed the first community-based phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine trial. Clinics in Wichita, Newton and El Dorado, will be part of the RSV study. AMR is now enrolling study volunteers — adults 60 years and older — to participate in the phase 3 RSV vaccine trials in advance of the cold and flu season.

“From the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw how fast deadly viruses can spread — particularly among senior communities and multi-generational families. Pursuing an adult RSV vaccine is the next critical step for public health.”

According to AMR, with relaxed restrictions for the coronavirus, a surge in RSV cases is expected. The CDC recently issued an RSV Health Advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased RSV cases in the U.S.

According to the CDC, aAn estimated 177,000 older adults are hospitalized and approximately 14,000 die each year in the U.S. due to an RSV infection. However, RSV statistics for older adults are considered to be significantly higher. When an older or high-risk patient is admitted to the hospital for respiratory insufficiency, some doctors test for RSV, but a majority do not. Doctors often do not recognize the difference between RSV and the flu, coding patient records with influenza or pneumonia.

Similar to the coronavirus, RSV is a fast-spreading virus that transmits through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes and droplets enter the eyes, nose or mouth of a healthy person. Unlike the coronavirus, RSV can remain infectious on hard surfaces for up to six hours.

Currently, there is no commercially available RSV vaccine.

“With a growing adult population, AMR recognizes the urgent need for an RSV vaccine to prevent hospitalization and death in older adults,” said Dr. Klein.

And, like COVID-19, underlying health conditions place the infected at greater risk.

For people with chronic medical conditions, there is a profound probability that an RSV infection will exacerbate their condition,” said Dr. Klein. “With no specific RSV treatment available, doctors can only provide supportive care which may include intubation. This is why our clinical research trials for a vaccine to prevent RSV are critical.”

While continuing COVID-19 and other medical research studies, AMR will begin its RSV adult vaccine clinical trials this summer in advance of cold and flu season to maximize data collection. With the success of phase 1 and 2, the investigational RSV vaccine has been approved as safe to begin the large-scale phase 3 vaccine research — becoming one of AMR’s largest volunteer clinical trials.

Adults ages 60 and older who qualify for AMR’s RSV vaccine study will receive study-related medical exams, lab work and an investigational RSV vaccine or placebo. Insurance is not required; compensation may be available for time and travel.

To inquire about becoming an RSV study volunteer, contact 1-888-259-1231 or visit www.AMRLLC.com/open.