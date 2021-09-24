Judge nominees named

Kansan Staff

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kell to fill the vacancy created by Chief Judge Joe Dickinson’s retirement.

The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.

The three nominees are:

David Justin Bravi, of Bravi Law, LLC, and deputy public defender with the Reno County Public Defender Office, McPherson

Jason Lane, county attorney, Harvey County Attorney’s Office, Newton

​Michael Llamas, self-employed with Llamas Law, LLC; city prosecutor in Hesston; and municipal court judge in the cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Newton

Nominees for district judge must be: at least 30 years old; a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and a resident of the 9th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Adrian, George “Chip” Westfall, Jana McKinney, and John Robb, all of Newton; Michael Androes, Harris Terry, and Ann Elliott, all of McPherson; and Amie Bauer of Lindsborg.